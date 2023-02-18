Julie Payette
Courtesy of CBC

Julie Payette cost taxpayers nearly $3 million in VIP travel expenses as governor general before pandemic lockdowns put a halt to her travels, new records show. Payette had publicly appealed to Canadians for self-sacrifice to reduce poverty and “help improve the lives of people.”

“It’s our duty to some extent to help improve the lives of people in our community, to diminish the gap in the inequities here and elsewhere,” Payette said on taking office in 2017. “Then maybe, if we try hard to work together, we may have a chance to find the answers.”

Tags

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

(3) comments

timagis
timagis

Why does she need an expense budget of $206,000 if she has resigned? She is already ripping off the taxpayer getting the $143,000 a year pension! She should have been sued for workplace abuse!

Report
Straight Shooter
Straight Shooter

Another member of the parasite politician/bankster/pedophile class sucking off the people and too lazy to work.

Report
fpenner
fpenner

I met her about 15 years ago when she came to my in Uni for a speech. I was proud of the photos I have with her until I read about what she’s like to work for. Sounds like a first class b@tch.

Report

