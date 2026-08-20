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Former GTA Liberal MP who resigned due to health issues, running for Toronto City Council

Former Liberal MP Shaun Chen to seek election in the ward of Scarborough North after resigning from the Commons due to travel concerns regarding poor health
Liberal MP Shaun Chen
Liberal MP Shaun ChenLiberal Party of Canada
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Toronto City Council
Scarborough
MP Shaun Chen
Scarborough North
Toronto Muncipal Election
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Western Standard
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