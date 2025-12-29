Former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua survives car crash in Nigeria that left two dead

Former heavyweight world champion boxer Anthony Joshua was reportedly injured in a deadly road collision in Nigeria that left two people dead.Nigerian media report the 36-year-old British boxer was travelling in a vehicle that struck a stationary lorry on the Lagos–Ibadan expressway near Makun, one of the country’s busiest highways. .The roadway connects Lagos, Nigeria’s largest city, with the southwestern hub of Ibadan.Local sources say Joshua escaped with only minor injuries, despite the severity of the crash. Two other individuals were pronounced dead at the scene.Video footage circulating online appears to show Joshua sitting shirtless beside the wreckage of a Lexus SUV, surrounded by shattered glass and looking visibly shaken. Additional images show him seated in the front of an emergency response vehicle speaking with officials..The incident occurred just hours after Joshua posted Instagram stories showing himself playing table tennis, shirtless, alongside another individual. He captioned the video: “@healthy_mindset dishing out table tennis smoke.”.Joshua, who has Nigerian heritage, is a frequent visitor to the country and maintains close personal and cultural ties there.The crash comes less than two weeks after Joshua’s return to the ring in Miami, Florida, where he fought social media personality-turned-boxer Jake Paul.The bout marked his first fight since a decisive loss to Daniel Dubois in September 2024.Joshua showed signs of rust early in the contest after a lengthy layoff, raising questions about the next phase of his boxing career.No further details about the crash or potential charges have been released by Nigerian authorities.