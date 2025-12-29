News

Former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua survives car crash in Nigeria that left two dead

The 36-year-old British boxer was travelling in a vehicle that struck a stationary lorry on the Lagos–Ibadan expressway.
The scene of the deadly Nigerian car crash that involved boxer Anthony Joshua.
The scene of the deadly Nigerian car crash that involved boxer Anthony Joshua. Courtesy of the Nigerian Federal Road Safety Corps.
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Nigeria
Car Crash
anthony joshua
Jake Paul
Daniel Dubois

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news