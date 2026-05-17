News

Former human rights commission appointee raises just $50K in failed $200K defamation crowdfunding bid

Birju Dattani
Birju DattaniCourtesy CBC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Melissa Lantsman
Centre For Israel And Jewish Affairs
Ezra Levant
Birju Dattani
Chief Human Rights Commissioner
Dahlia Kurtz
B’nai Brith Canada
Filion Wakely Thorup Angeletti LLP
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news