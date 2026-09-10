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Former Islamophobia representative calls post-9/11 era ‘difficult 25 years’ for Muslims

Amira Elghawaby
Amira ElghawabyWS Files
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Cdnpoli
Muslims
Marc Miller
Amira Elghawaby
Islamaphobia
9/11
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Western Standard
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