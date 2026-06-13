Former Liberal cabinet minister compares political career to pushing a boulder uphill

Outgoing Liberal MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith used his farewell speech in the House of Commons to reflect on nearly a decade in federal politics, describing public life as a constant struggle akin to pushing a boulder uphill.The Beaches–East York MP, who plans to leave Parliament when MPs adjourn for the summer on June 19, said politics can be both rewarding and frustrating, often delivering progress while leaving important goals unfinished.“Politics is like pushing a boulder up a hill,” Erskine-Smith told the House. “All of us feel that at times, I think. It’s rewarding and frustrating. It’s meaningful progress in one moment and unfinished work at the same time.”“I leave with, yes, a sense of accomplishment in some ways, but also a sense of unfinished business,” he added.Blacklock's Reporter said Erskine-Smith's departure follows a turbulent final few years in politics that included an unsuccessful bid for the Ontario Liberal leadership and a brief stint in federal cabinet.The former housing minister publicly voiced frustration after being removed from cabinet following just 144 days in the role.“It’s impossible not to feel some disrespect,” he told CBC Radio after his dismissal..His political future became uncertain after he first announced plans to leave politics, only to reverse course while seeking the Ontario Liberal leadership in 2023. More recently, another attempt to advance within the party ended unsuccessfully when he lost a nomination contest in Scarborough Southwest on May 9, alleging irregularities in the process.Separately, Erskine-Smith's longtime chief of staff and campaign manager, Andrew Goodridge, was fined $2,300 earlier this year for multiple violations of the Canada Elections Act.A February 13 notice from the Commissioner of Canada Elections detailed a series of infractions involving campaign financing and reporting requirements.According to the commissioner, Goodridge reported a $1,500 contribution from a third party as his own and failed to provide documentation requested by Elections Canada identifying the actual contributor.The notice also stated Goodridge submitted financial returns containing false or misleading information, filed a backdated nomination contestant expense statement, accepted cash contributions exceeding legal limits and failed to properly disclose campaign expenses.“Goodridge submitted backdated or falsified agreements to pay staff and pay honorariums to volunteers,” the commissioner wrote.The notice further alleged that campaign expenditures related to Facebook advertising, website promotion and non-invoiced services were not properly reported..Despite the controversies and setbacks, Erskine-Smith used his farewell address to emphasize political engagement and the importance of working within political parties to achieve change.“No political party represents our views perfectly,” he said.“We find the party that best represents our views and values and we engage, debate and organize to bring our party and country closer to those goals. We push.”His departure speech drew a muted response in the Commons chamber, which was sparsely attended at the time. No federal party leader rose to speak following his remarks.