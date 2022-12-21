Dan McTeague

Former Ontario Liberal MP Dan McTeague came out swinging against the recently-announced Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, calling it “crap,” “nonsensical,” and “bizarre."

Representatives of nearly 200 countries assembled at the United Nations’ COP15 meetings on biodiversity in Montreal reached a draft agreement on December 19. The signatories agreed to set aside 30% of all land and water for conservation, slash pollution from soil nutrients and pesticides, curb over consumption, and spend billions of dollars annually on sustainability.

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

RealDemocracy
RealDemocracy

".......sees the framework as another scheme to create scarcity and reduce the standard of living." - 100%

Left Coast
Left Coast

McTeague is an old school liberal who actually has a Clue . . . .

Guilbeault is a radical & dangerous idealogue . . . a man so incredibly clueless he belonged to the Anti-science group Greensleeze, a group that wanted to ban Elements on the Periodic Table.

This like everything else about the "Gorebull Warming" Farce . . . this about Wealth Transfer and is about stamping out the real pollution . . . humans to save Mother Earth!

BryanLumsden2003
BryanLumsden2003

As much as I loathe Liberals in general, this guy seems to 'get it'. I guess that is why he is NOT part of the Lieberal Party of Justin Castreau. Canaduh's version of Tulsi Gabbard.

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

I never signed the agreement so it is null and void.

Lee Harding Staff
Lee Harding

There you go! 💯

