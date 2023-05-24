Han Dong, a former Liberal MP sitting as an independent, said he wants to rejoin the Liberal caucus following the release of special rapporteur David Johnston’s report.
The report determined Chinese election interference accusations made against Han Dong were unfounded.
The Don Valley North MP left the caucus in late March after a Global News report alleged he advised a Chinese diplomat to postpone the release of two detained Canadians held by China.
Dong released a statement about Johnston’s report.
“I feel vindicated by Mr. Johnston's report. With respect to the allegation that I advised the Chinese consulate to extend the detention of Mr. Michael Kovrig and Mr. Michael Spavor, Mr. Johnston found that ‘the allegation is false,’” wrote Dong.
Dong will continue his lawsuit against Global News and its owner Corus Entertainment to hold them accountable.
“At this point, it is even more clear that Global News and Corus Entertainment must fully apologize and retract their defamatory reporting about me,” wrote Dong.
“Unfortunately, it is impossible to undo the harm their reporting has caused to me, my family and the communities I represent. For that reason, I am moving forward with my defamation case against Global News, Corus Entertainment, Mr. Sam Cooper and all other defendants. Facts matter, and they must be held accountable for their irresponsible and damaging reporting.”
Please see my statement. Thank you.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that Dong decided to leave the caucus to defend his reputation and that it would be his decision to rejoin.
“I look forward to conversations with Han about whether he wants to come back and whether his fight to clear his name is ongoing,” said Trudeau.
It is uncommon for MPs to rejoin the caucus after stepping aside or being removed.
Since Justin Trudeau became the leader of the Liberal Party, 12 Liberal MPs have either left or been expelled from the caucus and have chosen to serve as Independent MPs for different reasons, including allegations of misconduct. None of them have returned to the caucus.
In a news report by Global News in March, it was alleged Dong provided secret advice to a senior Chinese diplomat in 2021, suggesting a delay in the release of Spavor and Kovrig. At that time, both individuals were being held by China.
The Canadian government regarded their detention as arbitrary. The prolonged detention, spanning more than 1,000 days, was widely perceived as a retaliatory action by China in response to Canada's compliance with a US extradition request and the subsequent arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou in Canada in 2018.
According to the Global News story, it was implied Dong advised the Chinese consul general Han Tao to delay the release of Spavor and Kovrig.
The reason mentioned was the Conservatives would gain an advantage if the two individuals were set free.
Johnston’s investigation concluded that this allegation was “false,” as stated in his report.
“Mr. Dong discussed the 'two Michaels' with a PRC official, but did not suggest to the official that the PRC extend their detention,” said the report.
According to Johnston's report, it was found that Dong maintained “close relationships” with China's consular officials until at least the 2021 federal election.
In Johnston's report, leading up to the 2021 federal election, security and intelligence officials were fully aware of the risks associated with foreign interference and were actively monitoring such threats.
Johnston's report also investigated the Global News allegation of the Chinese government's interference in the nomination process that led to Dong becoming the Liberal candidate in Don Valley North.
According to Johnston's report, intelligence and interviews with high-ranking officials did uncover evidence supporting the claim that “irregularities were observed with Mr. Dong's nomination in 2019.”
“There is well-grounded suspicion the irregularities were tied to the PRC [People’s Republic of China] Consulate in Toronto, with whom Mr. Dong maintains relationships,” said the report.
Johnston did not find proof that Dong was aware of China's possible role in his nomination.
In his report, Johnston stated the prime minister was informed about the irregularities. After reviewing the situation, it was determined there was no justification “to remove Dong as a candidate.”
“[It] was not an unreasonable conclusion based on the intelligence available to the prime minister at the time,” said the report.
The biggest example of ChiCom “elite capture” in Canada is Johnston
We have one of the most corrupt ChiCom agents in Canada “investigating” ChiCom interference!
Lol
The corruption of Trudeau infected Canada is off the charts insane and so brazen
It makes Somalia look like Switzerland by comparison
