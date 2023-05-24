Han Dong
Image courtesy of Han Dong

Han Dong, a former Liberal MP sitting as an independent, said he wants to rejoin the Liberal caucus following the release of special rapporteur David Johnston’s report. 

The report determined Chinese election interference accusations made against Han Dong were unfounded.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(1) comment

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

The biggest example of ChiCom “elite capture” in Canada is Johnston

We have one of the most corrupt ChiCom agents in Canada “investigating” ChiCom interference!

Lol

The corruption of Trudeau infected Canada is off the charts insane and so brazen

It makes Somalia look like Switzerland by comparison

