Former Liberal and now-independent MP Han Dong (Don Valley North, ON) voted with 171 opposition MPs to demand a public inquiry into alleged Chinese Communist agents interfering in elections.

If the government refuses a public inquiry, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau would be at risk of contempt of Parliament.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

RealDemocracy
RealDemocracy

AND....that those documents NOT be redacted in any way (so they are in fact legible).

retiredpop
retiredpop

He voted against it when he was still sitting as a Liberal. Now that the gig is up he wants an inquiry? Maybe he wants to take Trudeau down with him.

