Dong was the only Liberal Party member to vote for an inquiry alongside Conservative, Bloc Québécois, New Democrat, and Green MPs. One Liberal MP, Nathaniel Erskine-Smith (Beaches-East York, ON), abstained.
Dong did not comment. He abruptly quit the Liberal caucus the previous evening following a Global News report that he was in confidential, personal contact with China’s Consul in Toronto.
“The truth will protect us,” said Dong in a tearful speech.
“Our honour and our family will get through this together.”
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has attempted to defer any public inquiry for months.
Trudeau on Tuesday said he was prepared to wait until May 23 for advice from his “special rapporteur” David Johnston, 81, former governor-general.
“Canadians should have confidence,” said Trudeau.
On Thursday, MPs said an inquiry into Chinese interference was essential, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
“Every day, new allegations come forward about political interference that erode the public’s trust in our democracy,” said New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh.
“It is becoming more and more clear to the public the prime minister must have known about these allegations.”
“What should we believe?” Bloc Québécois MP René Villemure (Trois-Rivière, QC) asked the Commons.
“When will an independent public inquiry be held?”
In Question Period, Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc dismissed critics as partisan.
“We think what erodes the confidence of Canadians is the continued attempt by the Conservatives to seek advantage from what is a very serious national security issue,” said LeBlanc.
“This is very serious and is not partisan,” replied Conservative MP Marty Morantz (Charleswood-St. James, MB).
“Shame on the member for saying so.”
The legal text of the motion passed by the Commons states “Your committee calls on the government of Canada to launch a national public inquiry into allegations of foreign interference in Canada’s democratic system, including but not limited to allegations of interference in general elections by foreign governments.”
“That this inquiry be granted all the necessary powers to call witnesses from the government and from political parties.”
“That this inquiry investigates abuse of diaspora groups by hostile foreign governments.”
“That this inquiry have the power to order and review all documents it deems necessary for this work, including documents which are related to national security.”
“That the individual heading this inquiry be selected by unanimous agreement by the House Leaders of the officially recognized parties in the House of Commons.”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(2) comments
AND....that those documents NOT be redacted in any way (so they are in fact legible).
He voted against it when he was still sitting as a Liberal. Now that the gig is up he wants an inquiry? Maybe he wants to take Trudeau down with him.
