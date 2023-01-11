Matt Strauss
Courtesy of CBC

Days after Dr. Matt Strauss resigned from his position as interim medical officer of health for Haldimand-Norfolk, ON, the doctor slammed a Toronto Star journalist for reporting "mistruths and misquotes."

"I understand that Bruce and the Toronto Star are in an awkward position. They were wrong about vaccine mandates, wrong about mask mandates, wrong about border restrictions, and wrong about school closures," Strauss tweeted on Tuesday.

Tags

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.