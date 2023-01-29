Hazel McCallion

Mayor Hazel McCallion is shown at age 93, on Nov. 26, 2014, as she presides over her last City of Mississauga council meeting, before handing over the reins to incoming mayor Bonnie Crombie. 

 Courtesy CBC

Former Mississauga mayor Hazel McCallion passed away peacefully at her home in the city at 101 years old. 

“Hazel was the true definition of a public servant,” said Ontario Premier Doug Ford in a Sunday statement. 

