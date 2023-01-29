Former Mississauga mayor Hazel McCallion passed away peacefully at her home in the city at 101 years old.
“Hazel was the true definition of a public servant,” said Ontario Premier Doug Ford in a Sunday statement.
Former Mississauga mayor Hazel McCallion passed away peacefully at her home in the city at 101 years old.
“Hazel was the true definition of a public servant,” said Ontario Premier Doug Ford in a Sunday statement.
The statement said McCallion served as Mississauga mayor for 36 years, the longest mayor in the city’s history. It said she led the transformation of Mississauga into one of Canada’s largest cities.
Her mark on Mississauga can be found in many places and organizations bearing her name, including the Hazel McCallion Line.
McCallion lost her first political race. She won the 1966 Mississauga deputy reeve election, and she would not be defeated in her next 17 election campaigns.
As Mississauga mayor from 1978 to 2014, she went unopposed twice and was not threatened by rivals in nine other re-election bids. One opponent likened taking her on to "challenging somebody's favourite grandmother."
McCallion earned her nickname Hurricane Hazel after the storm which battered southern Ontario in 1954, soon after taking decisive action during an explosive train derailment in 1979. She embodied the nickname throughout the decades by being strong, fearless, and some times indiscriminate in her targets.
Ford said there is not “a single person who met Hazel who didn’t leave in awe of her force of personality.” He said he considered himself lucky to have called her a friend over the years.
The premier went on to say he knows “we will all miss the wit and tenacity of the one and only Hurricane Hazel.” He extended his condolences to her family, especially her children Peter, Linda, and Paul.
“Thank you for sharing your mother with us for so many years,” he said.
“Her city, and our province, are better places because of the amazing life of Hazel McCallion.”
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.