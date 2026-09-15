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Former MLA launches Alberta Now federal party, promises stronger voice in Ottawa

A new Alberta-only federal political party is in the works, as former Cypress-Medicine Hat MLA Drew Barnes announced the launch of Alberta Now at the Capitalism and Morality conference in Calgary over the weekend.
A new Alberta-only federal political party is in the works, as former Cypress-Medicine Hat MLA Drew Barnes announced the launch of Alberta Now at the Capitalism and Morality conference in Calgary over the weekend.Image generated by ChatGPT AI
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Alberta
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Abpol
Drew Barnes
Bloc Québécois
Alberta referendum
Conservative Party Canada
Alberta referendum 2026
Alberta Renewal
Alberta Now
Zach Sawatzky
Hayden Beck
C.W. Alexander
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