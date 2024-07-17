Former Mountie calls Trump near-death a 'colossal security cock up'

A retired Mountie with experience in security detail says the Trump assassination attempt represents a "colossal security cock up."Larry Comeau retired after 36 years at the rank of superintendent. The majority of his career was in drug enforcement, criminal intelligence, national security, security for major events such as economic summits, Olympic Games, and heads of state visits to Canada. He was also part of Canada's Foreign Liaison posted in London, England."Having spent almost four decades in law enforcement, some of which was setting up security for US Presidents, other heads of state and huge events, this shooting should never have happened. This was a colossal security cock up! As a trained body guard myself, the US Secret Service acted exactly as they were trained to do once shots were fired. The problem is it should never have gotten that far!" Comeau told the Western Standard by email."Lax security allowed Trump to be nearly killed. Only by the grace of God did he survive! It now has been learned the shooter had been allowed to remain on that roof from where he took his shot over 30 minutes! This fact was reported to the local police by bystanders yet nothing was done to take out the shooter. The fact that Trump was allowed to keep speaking after this is mind-boggling!"Comeau said even spotting the shooter should have been enough to pull Trump out of the way before bullets were fired. He wonders why the government sniper only fired after the would-be assassin did."As soon as any potential shooter is suspected at such an event, the priority of security is immediately removing the protected person until the site is deemed safe. The Secret Service has ‘sole responsibility for protecting US current and former presidents.'"The roof the shooter lay on was too obvious a place for the United States Secret Service (USSS) to overlook in Comeau's opinion."The USSS agent in charge of this site security should have ensured that roof top was secured before Trump was allowed to speak! The USSS cannot now try and pass any blame to the local police. Very troubling is the building in question was actually a staging area for local police. Yet this potential assassin managed to not only get on the roof but remain there 30 minutes until shooting at Trump."The former Mountie has doubts the Biden administration will do a good job investigating itself."How can the FBI, which has seemingly been acting as an arm of the Democrat Administration, be now tasked to do a non partisan and thorough investigation? More troubling is that Homeland Security Director Mayorkas, who apparently repeatedly denied repeated requests for additional security at Trump rallies, is also involved in the investigation," Comeau said."The big question remains how after such blatant negligence in providing security to Trump the DEI-selected Head of the USSS [Kimberly Cheatle] can now say she will not resign! Of course, Biden has shown he never fires anyone in his corrupt administration!"Comeau also forwarded interesting comments from a former U.S. prosecutor he has contacted personally."This is what I have heard, but it has not been confirmed. The sniper wanted to take him down but was told to 'stand down' and it wasn’t until the perp fired, that the sniper made the decision on his own to pull the trigger. I have also heard, and again, unconfirmed that he was fired."If this is the case this was an opportunity that presented itself to do what we feared. Since they could not take Trump out of the picture any other way, they would try to kill him."