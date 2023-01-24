The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) announced a charge against former Ontario MPP Randy Hillier was dropped. The charge was related to a May 2021 protest in Barrie, ON that was stayed by the court.
Hillier was charged with breaching a COVID-19 order issued under the Reopening Ontario Act. The provincial government had declared a state of emergency in April 2021 due to a rising number of COVID-19 cases, and subsequently issued a "stay-at-home" order that banned public gatherings.
The order effectively criminalized public protests, according to the JCCF. But Hillier, who was outspoken in his opposition against lockdowns and stay-at-home orders, was alleged to have attended the Barrie protest when he was still a MPP for Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston.
Breaches of Orders under the Reopening Ontario Act carry the potential consequences of fines of $100,000 and/or a one-year jail sentence.
Hillier's legal counsel Christopher Fleury said Hillier is pleased with the outcome and will continue to "aggressively fight the similar charges he is facing across the province."
During the Freedom Convoy last February, Hillier was arrested and faced nine charges, including obstructing a police officer, counselling mischief and obstructing property over $5,000. The charges are still pending.
As part of his litigation strategy, Hillier brought a Charter application in the Ontario Superior Court, seeking to have the various orders made under the Reopening Ontario Act declared contrary to the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
The Court is scheduled to hear oral submissions in that case on July 27-28, 2023.
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
(3) comments
The process is the punishment...lawfare...the government has unlimited resources and you do not. Should never have happened in a free country. It happened for a reason. This is not a free country.
Carpay was talking about this book recently on the JCCF Podcast - https://www.amazon.ca/dp/0228000785/?coliid=I2DPPRD1POG893&colid=FAME1Z8SYIFX&psc=1&ref_=lv_ov_lig_dp_it
Based.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.