Randy Hillier

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) announced a charge against former Ontario MPP Randy Hillier was dropped. The charge was related to a May 2021 protest in Barrie, ON that was stayed by the court.

Hillier was charged with breaching a COVID-19 order issued under the Reopening Ontario Act. The provincial government had declared a state of emergency in April 2021 due to a rising number of COVID-19 cases, and subsequently issued a "stay-at-home" order that banned public gatherings.

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

(3) comments

free the west
free the west

The process is the punishment...lawfare...the government has unlimited resources and you do not. Should never have happened in a free country. It happened for a reason. This is not a free country.

Goose
Goose

Carpay was talking about this book recently on the JCCF Podcast - https://www.amazon.ca/dp/0228000785/?coliid=I2DPPRD1POG893&colid=FAME1Z8SYIFX&psc=1&ref_=lv_ov_lig_dp_it

Goose
Goose

Based.

