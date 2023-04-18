MPs who lose a re-election bid or do not seek re-election can qualify for a prestigious education scholarship worth up to $15,000, all paid for by taxpayers.
Former MPs have access to a little-known federal fund known as “transition support” that allows them to attend prestigious schools such as Ivy League universities Harvard and Cornell, or the Rotman School of Management, the McGill Executive Institute, the Institute of Corporate Directors, and even the Chopra Centre.
“Why are taxpayers on the hook for a $15,000 slush fund when we are already handing ex-MPs a $90,000 severance cheque?” said Franco Terrazzano, federal director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF).
“Most Canadians can’t get fired and still bill their former boss for an Ivy League education and neither should MPs.”
This is just one of the perks enjoyed by MPs.
According to CTF analysis, Canadian MPs receive numerous "platinum perks" unmatched by their counterparts in other Commonwealth countries.
A backbench Canadian MP makes $194,600 per year.
If an MP is in office for under six years, they receive a severance payment equal to half their salary, which amounts to at least $97,300.
If an MP serves for over six years, they are entitled to a pension in addition to the severance payment of half their salary.
After the 2019 federal election, the CTF estimated that the combined cost of severance and pension payments for departing MPs was $5.8 million for severance and $104 million for pensions.
After the 2021 federal election, these payments were $3.3 million for severance and $42 million for pensions, according to the CTF's calculations.
This places more of a burden on Canadian taxpayers than other prominent Commonwealth countries.
British MPs receive a base salary of approximately $141,000 CAD and only receive a severance package if they have served for more than two years. The median severance payout for departing MPs in 2019 was around $8,500, according to a 2023 report published by the British Parliament.
When comparing the base annual salaries for Canadian MPs to those in New Zealand, Scotland, and Wales, it was found that the salaries in these countries were 28% to 43% lower than in Canada.
According to the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association's 2020-21 report, only Australia and Singapore had a higher base salary for MPs than Canada.
The "platinum perks" for Canadian MPs continue once they leave the House of Commons.
In addition to the "platinum perks" mentioned, MPs in Canada are entitled to one year to receive free counselling services for themselves and their families. This includes support for “financial, legal, professional, addiction, lifestyle, nutrition, health and wellness matters.”
Canadian MPs who relocated to the National Capital Region during their time in office are also eligible for a “relocation benefit.”
This “relocation benefit” is in addition to the $15,000 “transition support” fund available to Canadian MPs, which appears to be exclusive to Canada as there is no comparable fund in other Commonwealth countries such as Britain, Australia, Scotland, or Wales.
MPs in Canada must use the “transition support” funding within 12 months of leaving office, although this period was extended during the COVID-19 pandemic.
MPs can utilize the “transition support” funding for various purposes, including education, professional development, office supplies, long-distance phone calls, or up to four roundtrips within Canada.
Since 2019, at least 12 former MPs have used the “transition support” funding for education and professional development purposes, claiming $90,303.
“Why are taxpayers paying for the education and training costs of highly compensated federal politicians who already receive a slew of platinum perks?” said Terrazzano.
“MPs already receive large six-figure salaries and don’t need to take more money from taxpayers to try to land another job.”
Some departing MPs did not use the "transition support" funding for education or training, but it does not mean they did not use the $15,000 available for other purposes.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
