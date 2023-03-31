Neil — a self-declared communist — has shown little remorse for her tweets; in May 2022, she posted “God Kill the Queen” only months before Britain’s longest reigning monarch died at the age of 96.
In a statement on Friday, Memorial University said: “The board of regents’ executive committee concluded its review of a board member’s recent social media comments. Under the board’s code of conduct, members are expected to act with integrity and respect.”
“As such, the member was found in non-compliance, and [has] been suspended for the remainder of their term, which ends on Aug. 31, 2023.”
The Board of Regents’ Exec Committee has concluded its review of a Board member’s recent social media comments. Under the Board’s Code of Conduct members are expected to act with integrity and respect.
In response to the news, Neil said: “So I was finally booted from the board of regents! Kinda [sic] impressed I lasted this long?”
She added she hoped to see “more rad folks” elected to the board in the forthcoming election.
Some on social media called for a permanent ban from the board on Neil, however, her supporters were quick to highlight another ongoing scandal at MU following a CBC investigation which found Vice-Chancellor Vianne Timmons’ claims of being from an indigenous background as false.
Timmons is currently on a six-week paid leave while the university consults with indigenous stakeholders.
Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.
(5) comments
Just another potty mouthed communist NDPer.
I suppose that I shouldn't be surprised that Neil has no idea what "rad" means. It wouldn't include someone who lives in her world.
Two questions:
(1) Suspended? What does that mean. Is she off the Board of Regents permanently or is this just a slap on the wrist?
(2) Is she still receiving a salary or honorarium?
Fired would be the proper response!
Neil just said out loud what all lefties think. If they kept her on the board we'd know what they're up to.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.