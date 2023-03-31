Kerri Claire Neil

A former NDP candidate who tweeted “F*** the police” in response to the killing of two EPS officers has been suspended from her university’s board of regents.

Kerri Claire Neil — who stood in the 2018 Windsor Lake by-election — came under fire for her tweets sparking an internal review at the Memorial University of Newfoundland.

Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.

(5) comments

mcumming
mcumming

Just another potty mouthed communist NDPer.

imali
imali

I suppose that I shouldn't be surprised that Neil has no idea what "rad" means. It wouldn't include someone who lives in her world.

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Two questions:

(1) Suspended? What does that mean. Is she off the Board of Regents permanently or is this just a slap on the wrist?

(2) Is she still receiving a salary or honorarium?

Big10-4
Big10-4

Fired would be the proper response!

Strong&Free
Strong&Free

Neil just said out loud what all lefties think. If they kept her on the board we'd know what they're up to.

