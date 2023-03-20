A former NDP candidate and self-declared communist was criticized on social media over the weekend after she posted a shocking tweet regarding the two Edmonton Police Service (EPS) officers killed last week.
Kerri Claire Neil, who came third in the Windsor Lake by-election in September 2018, posted the expletive comment on Friday.
Neil’s tweet contained a screenshot of Royal Newfoundland Constabulary’s tribute to EPS, which said “Our deepest condolences to our colleagues at @Edmontonpolice, and to the family and friends of the officers killed while serving the community.”
“The RNC stands with you following this tragic loss.”
Sharing the tweet with her followers, Neil wrote “F*** the police.”
Two years later, she again faced criticism for a post featuring a police car on fire. Despite calls for her to be removed from her university role, MUN President Vianne Timmons said Neil spoke as a private citizen and would not impact her position.
Newfoundland & Labrador NDP and Neil declined to respond to requests for comment from the Western Standard.
Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.
(3) comments
Has the communist NDP leader Rachel Notley condemned this person?
What's wrong with her...
She's so typical. Anything to spark outrage. It's what a child does, and when children do things like this, parents remove them from the situation that enables the behavior. It's too bad she's never grown up. Shame on her parents for not addressing their silly daughter.
