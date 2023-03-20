Kerri Claire Neil
Image courtesy of Twitter

A former NDP candidate and self-declared communist was criticized on social media over the weekend after she posted a shocking tweet regarding the two Edmonton Police Service (EPS) officers killed last week.

Kerri Claire Neil

Kerri Claire Neil, who came third in the Windsor Lake by-election in September 2018, posted the expletive comment on Friday.

Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

Has the communist NDP leader Rachel Notley condemned this person?

CalamityMarcy
CalamityMarcy

What's wrong with her...

About Liberty
About Liberty

She's so typical. Anything to spark outrage. It's what a child does, and when children do things like this, parents remove them from the situation that enables the behavior. It's too bad she's never grown up. Shame on her parents for not addressing their silly daughter.

