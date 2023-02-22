Tom Mulcair
Former NDP Leader Tom Mulcair said despite Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's "incredible political skill," many Canadians are beginning to have an "overarching sense of this government's incompetence."

"You can't get a passport in any reasonable delay," he said Tuesday. "Your baggage will go missing if you take a flight, there's a strong chance of that. Three of the 10 worst airports in the world coming out of the pandemic are right here in Canada. And if you're trying to bring in family members for a wedding, good luck getting a visa, because nothing's working in the immigration department," Mulcair said in an interview with CTV News.

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

(8) comments

gtkeough
gtkeough

Mulcair mentions Canadians are waking up to Trudope's lack of ability ( a gross understatement if there ever was one ), then mentions how he Trudope does the big things right!!? Sounds like Mr. Mulcair is one of the many remaining deep in sleep himself, dreaming of Unicorns.

Report Add Reply
MLC
MLC

Considering one of his campaign slogans during an election was based on only a number of seats to go and the anticipated "Orange Crush" turned into an 'Orange Crash', his political acumen may be somewhat questionable.

As to praising PM Trudeau et al; How does the ability to burn large amounts of 'evil fossil fuels' while enriching very expensive hotels around the world qualify as statesmanship?

Report Add Reply
guest356
guest356

Guessing Jagmeet the NDP Liberal sycophant does more damage when he opens his mouth, so they roll out Mr. Mulcair to criticize the government that the NDP Liberals are keeping in power.

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

No one can make the wreck caused by Liberals better. They can all sit around and work on strategy...but the Liberals cant fix it.

Report Add Reply
debramalyk
debramalyk

How about telling your successor to stop propping up the Ottawa liar! It is long past time for a vote of non-confidence!

Report Add Reply
lianeboeckx
lianeboeckx

😁😂🤣Canadians are noticing that Jagmeet Singh was selected to replace you Mr Mulcair. . . . & you are pointing a finger at the Liberals . . Oh the irony in that sir!

Report Add Reply
mcumming
mcumming

We are also noticing the NDP stupidity.

Report Add Reply
BoomerOG
BoomerOG

What?? Not even a mention of the NDP's complicity in creating and sustaining this soup sandwich. Shameful.

Report Add Reply

