Former Ontario indigenous chief fights banishment as unconstitutional

A former chief of Wabauskang First Nation in Ontario is taking legal action after being banished from his community, arguing the expulsion was unlawful and violated his constitutional rights.Doug Riffel, a multiple-term councillor and former chief, was expelled in June 2025 by a Band Council Resolution citing “public safety” concerns following criminal charges that were later withdrawn in March 2026. Riffel has no criminal record or history of violence and was released on recognizance for 10 months without incident.Lawyers funded by the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms say Riffel received no notice or opportunity to respond before the banishment, calling the move “procedurally unfair” and “unenforceable” under the Indian Act. A warning letter sent to Wabauskang First Nation in February 2026 demanded the resolution be rescinded immediately.The legal team is preparing to file a statement of claim in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice in Kenora seeking declaratory relief, Charter damages, and compensation for misfeasance in public office..“This case highlights the fundamental principle of the presumption of innocence and underscores that all public bodies, including indigenous councils, must respect rights guaranteed by the Charter,” said the Justice Centre.Riffel’s lawyers contend that a band council cannot banish members at will and that a council resolution without an enabling bylaw carries no legal authority, setting the stage for a significant test of indigenous governance and individual constitutional protections in Ontario.