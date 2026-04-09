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Former Ontario indigenous chief fights banishment as unconstitutional

Doug Riffel with two of his children
Doug Riffel with two of his childrenCourtesy Doug Riffel
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Cdnpoli
Ontpoli
Jccf
Doug Riffel
Wabauskang First Nation

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