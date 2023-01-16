The Ontario government said on Friday it was preparing to ramp up the number of surgeries done in private clinics.
A senior government source said Ford and Health Minister Sylvia Jones are planning to make an announcement on expanding the number and range of surgeries performed in independent health facilities outside of hospitals.
The source said for Ontario patients, the move will lead to thousands more surgeries and diagnostic procedures performed each year, reducing wait times for operations such as cataract removals.
Former Ontario Progressive Conservative candidate Ben Levitt said DiNovo knows she is lying.
“You’re deliberately trying to scare people,” said Levitt.
“The same people you pretend to care about, you’re choosing to lie to them and cause unnecessary chaos.”
Ontario Association of Radiologists President Dr. David Jacobs said the Ontario government is “proposing nothing of the sort.”
“Publicly funded private delivery of healthcare already includes doctors offices, imaging clinics, blood labs, and more across Canada,” said Jacobs.
“Please stop using fear and fabrications to attack expansion of access to care.”
“The results of this year’s survey indicate that COVID-19 and related hospital closures have exacerbated, but are not the cause, of Canada’s historic wait times challenges,” said Fraser Institute Centre for Health Policy Studies Director and study co-author Bacchus Barua.
The study, an annual survey of doctors across Canada, said the country has a median wait time of 27.4 weeks, longer than the wait of 25.6 weeks reported in 2021. It said this wait time is 195% higher than the 9.3 weeks recorded in 1993, when the Fraser Institute began tracking.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
They always jump on the 'American' Health system. But there are many others out there that are far better. I just came from a place that has great services, and does not cost the citizens their right arm. So I know it can be done.
Why is the Liberal / NDP default response to any Health Care reform, we don't want US Health Care. With the exception of the US, every other country in the world has a parallel public private system with the exception of Cuba, Canada and North Korea. Most with better performance characteristics and they are less expensive than ours? Our current system does not work, so something has to change and I guess the LNDP has run out of ideas, so simply invoke the histrionics typical of their group.
Perhaps NDP MPP Cheri DiNovo the emo . . . has forgotten that Rub & Tug NDP Leader Layton went to a Private Clinic in TO for his Hernia surgery . . .
NDP MPP Cheri DiNovo is a liar & a fraud . . . NO ONE is proposing US style Health Care in Canada . . .
But Health Care that has a significant Private Sector makeup would be emulating the Top Performing countries in Europe like Switzerland, France, Sweden & others who have up to 50% participation of the Private Sector and far better outcomes than the Cuba Style Canadian product.
Well, if you went back to US healthcare before Obama completely destroyed it, sure, you've got something great to work with. Canadian universal healthcare?....it doesn't get much worse than what we got.
If she was on the wait list waiting for a procedure to relief your pain for 3 years she'd welcome this change. Or probably go private. Just more NDP rhetoric!
