Cheri DiNovo

Ontario NDP MPP Cheri DiNovo

 Courtesy Cheri DiNovo/Twitter

Former Ontario NDP MPP Cheri DiNovo said people should oppose Premier Doug Ford spending money on private healthcare to deal with surgical backlogs. 

“In the US, a woman just told me she pays $800.00 a month for her medical insurance (senior with a few medical issues),” said DiNovo in a Sunday tweet. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(6) comments

PersonOne
PersonOne

They always jump on the 'American' Health system. But there are many others out there that are far better. I just came from a place that has great services, and does not cost the citizens their right arm. So I know it can be done.

Report Add Reply
guest356
guest356

Why is the Liberal / NDP default response to any Health Care reform, we don't want US Health Care. With the exception of the US, every other country in the world has a parallel public private system with the exception of Cuba, Canada and North Korea. Most with better performance characteristics and they are less expensive than ours? Our current system does not work, so something has to change and I guess the LNDP has run out of ideas, so simply invoke the histrionics typical of their group.

Report Add Reply
Left Coast
Left Coast

Perhaps NDP MPP Cheri DiNovo the emo . . . has forgotten that Rub & Tug NDP Leader Layton went to a Private Clinic in TO for his Hernia surgery . . .

Report Add Reply
Left Coast
Left Coast

NDP MPP Cheri DiNovo is a liar & a fraud . . . NO ONE is proposing US style Health Care in Canada . . .

But Health Care that has a significant Private Sector makeup would be emulating the Top Performing countries in Europe like Switzerland, France, Sweden & others who have up to 50% participation of the Private Sector and far better outcomes than the Cuba Style Canadian product.

Report Add Reply
MTDEF
MTDEF

Well, if you went back to US healthcare before Obama completely destroyed it, sure, you've got something great to work with. Canadian universal healthcare?....it doesn't get much worse than what we got.

Report Add Reply
timagis
timagis

If she was on the wait list waiting for a procedure to relief your pain for 3 years she'd welcome this change. Or probably go private. Just more NDP rhetoric!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.