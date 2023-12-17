Former PC leader says criminal charges needed for pandemic accountability

A lawyer and former leader of the Progressive Conservative Party in Newfoundland predicts that federal and provincial mishandling of COVID-19 will eventually result in criminal proceedings.In a half-hour interview with Dr. John Campbell on the latter’s YouTube channel, the Rhodes scholar said only the courts could bring out the truth.“No government seems to be interested in having a look back to learn lessons or to see what might be adjusted in order to make the response to any future pandemic, a more seamless, flawless and effective response. They just don't want to do it. They have no interest in it,” Crosbie said.“[Governments] want people to follow the Orwellian practice of throwing things down a memory hole” and forget all about the governments’ “gigantic assault on the rights and liberties of Canadians.”Campbell, a retired nurse educator with almost three million YouTube subscribers, dryly said, “Presumably they'd want to do an inquiry to exonerate themselves and show how brilliant their performance was throughout the entire pandemic.”Crosbie said no, even non-binding subpoenas of 63 officials convinced any of them to testify to the NCI. He said “they want to run and hide.”Campbell said the refusal to testify was “bordering on the impolite,” but Crosbie said worse.“They think they have impunity. They don't have to explain themselves or answer anything. It also speaks to their sense of embarrassment about what they did, that they don't think they can defend themselves, even in a sympathetic environment,” he said.“You can't have reconciliation when those who perpetrated what the citizens of the country believe to be an unwarranted invasion of their economic, social, political and legal rights and freedoms, refuse to explain why they did it, or in any respect to account for it. And this is why I think that there will eventually be criminal proceedings because they are necessary, given the enormity of what's occurred.”The NCI report said Canada had been reduced to a “virtual state of terror.” Crosbie agreed and said “society went virtually mad” as it abandoned “principles of bodily integrity and personal sovereignty and the right of informed consent” as well as Charter rights.Crosbie also recalled Sheila Lewis who could not get an organ transplant due to refusing a COVID-19 vaccine.“She passed away as a result. That is an incredible professional cruelty on the part of a branch of the medical profession which deserves to be roundly condemned. And those people need to account for it.”More positively, Crosbie said the NCI recorded “a lot of documentary evidence” and helped bring awareness to “a tipping point” where “the truth is constantly coming out.”Campbell agreed things such as gain of function research and the origins of the virus that “appeared ridiculous, appeared conspiratorial” have been “essentially confirmed.”Crosbie said a shift had resulted, resulting in the election of new governments around the world with a “more critical point of view on the events of the last few years, and things such as the WHO power grab.” He also said criminal prosecutions could not happen in Canada without more public demand and a change of power in Ottawa.When asked what the NCI’s most important conclusions were, Crosbie said removal of the COVID-19 “injectable products” was a top issue “of some urgency.”“How can it be safe and effective when there's foreign DNA and simian virus in this stuff, and there are other facts beyond dispute that can be added up here to say that no one would have agreed in the right mind to receive these in the first place, had they known about it?"Campbell chidingly said, “I assume the mainstream media in Canada’s been keen to pick this up as well.” Crosbie said it was a “major problem” that they had not.“The bottom line is you can't have a free country if you don't have a free press. You don't have democracy. And that's where we are right now, not just in Canada, but in other countries like the United States, like the United Kingdom, in Europe,” explained Crosbie.“We're at a crisis point in history where we were either going to have a liberal democracy with constitutional rights and freedoms, or we're going to have totalitarianism.”