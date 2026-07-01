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Former PC leadership contender joins Keystone Party, launches by-election bid in northern Manitoba

Former Manitoba Progressive Conservative leadership contender Wally Daudrich has joined the Keystone Party and will carry its banner in the upcoming The Pas-Kameesak byelection
Former Manitoba Progressive Conservative leadership contender Wally Daudrich has joined the Keystone Party and will carry its banner in the upcoming The Pas-Kameesak byelectionTyson Koschik/CBC
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Manitoba Progressive Conservatives
Wally Daudrich
Keystone Party
Kevin Friesen
Manitoba Progressive Conservative Party
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