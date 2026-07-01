Former PC leadership contender joins Keystone Party, launches by-election bid in northern Manitoba

CALGARY — Former Manitoba Progressive Conservative leadership contender Wally Daudrich has joined the Keystone Party and will carry its banner in the upcoming The Pas-Kameesak by-election, giving the emerging political party one of its highest-profile recruits as it seeks to attract conservatives frustrated with the province’s traditional political options.Daudrich announced Tuesday he will run for the Keystone Party in the July 21 by-election, just days after publicly severing ties with the Progressive Conservatives, arguing the party no longer reflects the values of traditional conservatives.CBC reports the move comes after a bitter dispute with the PCs over his attempt to secure the party’s nomination in the Turtle Mountain constituency. Daudrich has alleged party officials removed him from the nomination race despite his campaign selling memberships at roughly a four-to-one ratio over his sole competitor.Speaking about his decision to join Keystone, Daudrich said efforts to reform the Progressive Conservatives from within had failed.“I’ve decided that in order to continue moving forward with the conservative movement that the Keystone Party, which I agree wholeheartedly with their positions, is my new home,” he said.Keystone Party Leader Kevin Friesen welcomed Daudrich’s arrival, saying the two have long shared similar conservative principles despite previously disagreeing on how best to advance them in Manitoba politics..Carney nominates Manitoba chief justice Glenn Joyal to Supreme Court.Friesen suggested the Keystone Party may never have been created had Daudrich succeeded in reshaping the Progressive Conservatives.Instead, he said Daudrich’s addition strengthens the party’s prospects heading into the next provincial election, which must be held on or before Oct. 5, 2027.“Wally is one of the final pieces in our puzzle, that we can actually fully press the gas pedal,” Friesen said.The Keystone Party was formed in 2022 following backlash to COVID-19-era government policies. The party fielded five candidates in the 2023 provincial election, finishing third in each race.Friesen described Keystone as a fiscally responsible grassroots party focused on giving members greater control over policy direction. Among its priorities are expanding resource development, supporting parent-approved school curriculum decisions and increasing accountability within Manitoba’s health-care system.Daudrich said he is comfortable running under Friesen’s leadership and will also serve on the party’s board of directors.Although he does not live in The Pas-Kameesak, Daudrich said his business interests and long-standing political involvement in northern Manitoba make the constituency familiar territory. He operates a hotel and ecotourism business in Churchill and has campaigned extensively in the region over the years..WATCH: Wab Kinew accused of making dog noises at Conservative leader in Manitoba legislature.“All of Manitoba needs a Keystone representative, because we are the ones that are going to be developing resources and bringing wealth to Manitobans,” he said.Daudrich argued Manitoba has failed to capitalize on its natural resource potential and said he recently spoke with a First Nation chief in the riding who expressed frustration with the province’s pace of economic development.“We’ve got a first minister in charge of the province right now that is basically managing the decline of Manitoba,” he said.He acknowledged some of his former supporters may remain with the Progressive Conservatives but said he believes Manitoba conservatives need a new political vehicle.The Progressive Conservatives said earlier this week that Daudrich is free to leave the party if he chooses.Daudrich finished ahead of current PC leader Obby Khan in the party’s 2025 leadership vote based on raw ballots cast, but lost after the party’s weighted constituency system was applied.The July 21 byelection was triggered by the death of NDP MLA Amanda Lathlin in March.The governing NDP has nominated Jennifer Flett, a former councillor with Opaskwayak Cree Nation, while the Progressive Conservatives have selected Edna Nabess, an entrepreneur known for businesses focused on indigenous art and culture.The Manitoba Liberals are represented by Dan Quesnel, a former president of the local chamber of commerce.