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Former Postmedia CEO says Ford’s office used son's contract as leverage for an election letter

The former Postmedia chief alleges a three-year deal for his son’s company was tied to publishing the premier’s case for an early vote. Ford’s office calls it untrue.
Former Postmedia CEO Paul Godfrey and Doug Ford
Former Postmedia CEO Paul Godfrey and Doug FordIllustration
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