Former People’s Party of Canada candidate Anthony Zambito said the party is slandering his name after kicking him out for publishing an op-ed in the National Telegraph criticizing it.
“The ‘Signed Party Pledge’ does not exist, there is nothing unprofessional about my article, and everything in it is truthful,” said Zambito in a statement.
“PPC HQ is merely making up excuses to cover up the fact that they continue to ignore their grassroots elements.”
Zambito said in the December 4 op-ed that the PPC needs to stop "stifling" its grassroots elements. He argues that PPC Leader Maxime Bernier put himself in the perfect position to champion causes that alienated conservatives valued when he left the Conservatives.
“It’s rather unfortunate, but even though the PPC has gone through two federal elections and Maxime Bernier continues to tour across the country, it’s gone almost unnoticed that the PPC leadership team has ongoingly been alienating the same grassroots base that joined it out of frustration with the CPC (Conservative Party of Canada),” he said.
“This is true in my Ontario riding, and I know this to be true across the country.”
On December 5, Zambito had his PPC membership revoked.
Zambito's statement said he had every right to voice his concerns with PPC leadership as a party member. It said he expected Bernier to better at handling criticism from party members, since he is a former cabinet minister.
Zambito concluded by saying he “did not expect such a butthurt response from him and his staff.”
PPC spokesperson Martin Masse said Zambito’s conduct “openly violated the Party Pledge he signed.”
The PPC could not be reached for comment in time for publication.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
I expect you'll give Mad Max an opportunity to respond to this. What I see so far is growing pains and a nothing burger. The PPC has a lot to offer even in it's present status.
