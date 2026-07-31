Former Premier League soccer manager says Britain is 'overrun' by illegal migrants amid Europe's immigration crisis

CALGARY — A famous former English Premier League soccer manager has become the latest high-profile figure to weigh in on Great Britain and Europe’s ongoing migrant crisis, declaring that his country has been “overrun” with illegals.During an appearance on TalkTV on Friday, Harry Redknapp and host Jeremy Kyle were watching footage of thousands of migrants flooding into Spain’s North African enclave of Ceuta. The former Tottenham Hotspur manager asked, “What amazes me when I watch that footage is that they're all blokes. Are there no women?"He added that none of the migrants had any “intention of going back.”.“They know this is the land of milk and honey, and we accept it all," Redknapp said."It's getting overrun. This country's overrun. I live in Bournemouth; Bournemouth town centre is absolutely gone. I had some friends come down the other week, and they said they thought we were in a third-world country. I mean, walking down the old Christchurch Road down that way now, it’s sad how it’s gone.”His comments come just hours after it was revealed that around 60,000 illegal migrants had stormed the border separating Morocco and Ceuta, Spain, causing widespread chaos and reopening the debate on open borders and immigration into the European Union, with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni saying on Thursday that Spain should be suspended from the EU's visa-free Schengen travel zone..EU countries demand Schengen travel with Spain be suspended as 60K migrants swell in Spanish exclave.Closer to the British Isles, the British government also said on Thursday that 752 migrants were detected arriving in small boats across the English Channel on Wednesday, a daily record for 2026.Redknapp's comments quickly drew support on social media from figures puishing stricter immigration policies..Laila Cunningham, Reform UK's London mayoral candidate, wrote that Redknapp is "a working-class hero from the East End who tells it like it is.""Too many Londoners like him have been driven out of our great city as they’ve watched their communities change without any meaningful integration. We must put an end to this!" she added.The account British Intel also praised Redknapp's remarks on X, writing that the former football manager had "confirmed what ordinary Britons see every day" and arguing his comments reflected "growing public anger at a system that allows thousands to enter illegally."The account also criticized the governing Labour Party's immigration policies, saying the United Kingdom "cannot continue absorbing unlimited numbers while public services buckle under the strain.".Political provocateur Tommy Robinson also weighed in on the situation, saying, "Remigration and de-Islamisation must be put into place."