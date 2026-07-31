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Former Premier League soccer manager says Britain is 'overrun' by illegal migrants amid Europe's immigration crisis

A famous former English Premier League soccer manager has become the latest high-profile figure to weigh in on Great Britain and Europe’s ongoing migrant crisis, declaring that his country has been “overrun” with illegals.
A famous former English Premier League soccer manager has become the latest high-profile figure to weigh in on Great Britain and Europe’s ongoing migrant crisis, declaring that his country has been “overrun” with illegals.Courtesy of TalkTV via X
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England
Immigration
European Union
Soccer
Giorgia Meloni
Spain
Illegal Immigrants
Great Britain
Tommy Robinson
Reform UK
migrant crisis
Ceuta
harry redknapp
english premier league
talktv
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