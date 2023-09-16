Brian Peckford

Brian Peckford

Former Newfoundland premier Brian Peckford alleged the Conservative Party needed to shore up its ethics as it held its convention last weekend in Quebec City.

Peckford tackled a few issues in a succession of posts on his blog

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

Recommended for you

(4) comments

nocows
nocows

Now money will be handed over in reusable grocery bags to save the environment! Brown paper bags will be a thing of the past .

Report Add Reply
guest1019
guest1019

Mr. Peckford is absolutely right as previous Conservative governments, while less obvious and more discrete, were no less corrupt than the Trudeau regime. Well, maybe a bit less corrupt (save Mulroney) as the fascist Trudeau regime is probably as bad as it can get.

Report Add Reply
Free Canada
Free Canada

The CPC executive are all just Elite puppets. CPC members need to wake up and stop voting for these puppets. Once these corrupted CPC executive get into power they control who can run for party leader. Look at the last debate the CPC party did when Poilievre was elected. The debate was run by Red Tories. It was sick to watch.

Report Add Reply
AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

Shocking. The CPC lacks ethical grounding for its members and its MP's...just like every other national party.

Central Canadian ethical bankrupcy rules the day, as it always does in the CPC/Libs/NDP.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.