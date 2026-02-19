Former Prince Andrew arrested in UK on suspicion of misconduct in public office

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the former Prince Andrew, was arrested at his Norfolk home on suspicion of misconduct in public office, a dramatic development linked to newly released documents in the US investigation into Jeffrey Epstein.The arrest took place at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate, where police took the 66-year-old into custody on his birthday. Officers from Thames Valley Police, supported by Norfolk Constabulary, also searched Royal Lodge near Windsor and other addresses in Berkshire. Authorities have confirmed only that "a man in his sixties from Norfolk" was arrested, though multiple government and media sources identify him as the former prince.The case stems from documents released by the US Department of Justice on January 30. Among millions of records, emails appear to show Andrew forwarding confidential government briefings to Epstein during his time as British trade envoy. The messages reportedly describe official visits to Singapore, Vietnam, and southern Afghanistan, with Andrew allegedly seeking Epstein's views on where to spend money. The UK pressure group Republic formally requested that the police investigate whether this constituted abuse of public office.Misconduct in public office, a common law offence in England and Wales, involves a serious breach of a public official's duties and can carry a maximum sentence of life imprisonment. No formal charges have been laid, and prosecutors must still determine whether evidence meets the threshold for prosecution..This marks a sharp departure from previous controversies surrounding Andrew and Epstein, which centred on sexual misconduct allegations and his 2022 civil settlement with Virginia Giuffre. Those scandals cost him his royal titles and military affiliations, but never resulted in criminal charges. The current investigation focuses instead on alleged misuse of his diplomatic role and improper disclosure of sensitive material.Survivors of the Epstein scandal and Republic campaigners have praised the arrest as proof that "no one is above the law." Andrew's representatives have declined detailed comment, referring inquiries to the police statement. King Charles released a formal statement saying, "the law must take its course.”The arrest represents an unprecedented legal step against a senior royal figure, coming after he was formally stripped of his princely status over his Epstein connections.