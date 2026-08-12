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Former Raptors coach seeks $700,000 foreign buyer tax rebate from Ontario

Nick Nurse and wife appeal denial of Non-Resident Speculation Tax refund on Mississauga home
Nick Nurse and his wife have appealed the Ontario Ministry of Finance's refusal to refund nearly $700,000
Nick Nurse and his wife have appealed the Ontario Ministry of Finance's refusal to refund nearly $700,000Chensiyuan
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Ontario
Housing
Toronto Raptors
Nick Nurse
Foreign Buyer Tax
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