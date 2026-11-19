CALGARY — A British Columbia provincial court is expected to sentence former RCMP assistant commissioner David Teboul today for grabbing a 16-year-old by the neck at a lacrosse game while off duty, the Canadian Press reports.Teboul pleaded guilty to assault on October 28. According to an agreed statement of facts, he intervened after his son and the teen exchanged words. Teboul held the teen by the neck twice. The first time was brief. The second time, he bent the teen over a low wall for about 15 seconds. The teen’s feet left the floor during the assault.Special prosecutor Andi MacKay told the court last month that the attack was unprovoked and that security footage contradicted Teboul’s account. She said Teboul identified himself as a police officer during the assault, which may have discouraged the teen from fighting back.MacKay asked for an 18-month suspended sentence. The defence sought a conditional discharge, which would leave Teboul without a criminal record if he meets the judge’s conditions.The RCMP said Teboul voluntarily submitted his discharge paperwork over the summer and retired after 29 years of service.