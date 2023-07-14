A former Sask Party MLA said people are facing difficulties under Premier Scott Moe.
Mark Docherty, former MLA for Regina Coronation Park, made these remarks while appearing on The SKoop podcast.
Reporter (Saskatchewan)
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Regina Coronation Park is one of three ridings in the summer by-elections.
When Docherty talked about Scott Moe's slogan “Growth That Works For Everyone,” he mentioned that when he told voters about it, they were “dumbfounded” and surprised. They felt the message did not understand the difficulties many people in the province face under this government.
“And then you look at it and say ‘well, growth that works for everyone,’” said Docherty.
“Well, does it? Right? If you’re going to say that, has it worked for everyone? Has it worked for everybody in Coronation Park? I’m going to say no, it hasn’t. People are struggling.”
Docherty expressed that even though he tried his hardest to speak up for the people he represented, Scott Moe and the Sask Party chose not to pay attention.
“I was approached before I resigned, when I talked to a constituent and they said, 'What have you done for us? What have you done? What’s your legacy? What infrastructure has been put in place in regards to Coronation Park?'” said Docherty.
“I went, and I looked, and I went, oh my God, the answer is going to be nothing, right? And I went nothing! I didn’t know what to say. And I’ve been advocating, lobbying.”
When Docherty was asked about the winning message for Regina Coronation Park and Regina Walsh Acres, he wondered why people would support the Sask Party.
“I’ve had a really, really difficult time answering the question,” said Docherty.
“People have said 'what has this government done,' and what have you done? Ultimately, it’s tough. It’s a really tough question. Ok, why should we vote for you or the Sask Party? And I’m going, before I had an answer. Right? This time, it’s difficult. It’s a difficult question and if you’re actually there to serve people, and that’s your job, then serve them. Right?”
(4) comments
Do you want the same backbone that led you thru the plandemic, then vote mo....He does not give a $hit about you or your rights - HELL NO, MOE MUST GO!
Who should the people of Saskatchewan vote for then? Who would do a better job of protecting their rights? Protecting their jobs and their economy?
People are facing difficulties due to the communist regime in Ottawa, this guy says “what is the government doing?” Well the problem is Government, anything government touches turns to Feces.
Yeah, vote NDP instead. 🤮
