Former Sask Party MLA says abortion law is needed

A former three-term Saskatchewan Party MLA says Canada needs an abortion law, but many politicians who share his view hesitate to do so publicly.Warren Michelson, who represented Moose Jaw North from 2007 to 2020, attended the March for Life at the Saskatchewan Legislature on May 9. He recalled to the Western Standard that during his first term in office a suggestion in Sask Party caucus to voice support for such groups was rejected."I can't remember the exact wording . . but it was whether we give credence to groups like this," he said."It did come up at a caucus meeting one time, and some of the pro-life people that I know didn't vote in favor of it. So it got dropped because the majority didn't want to take this on."Michelson said the discussion occurred in 2010 or 2011 during Brad Wall's first term as premier."At one of the rallies when I was the MLA I actually came out and addressed the crowd, but I was told to kind of keep it within the guidance of common sense and make no political statements that would be embarrassing to the government. And it's unfortunate, but that's the political system."Saskatchewan Pro-Life President Frances Stang told the marchers that politicians refused their invitations to the rally."We received responses from the mayor, two MLAs, and the Premier and three MPs all saying they would not be able to attend," she said.Read more: Medical freedom of conscience urged at March for Life in ReginaSome participants waited at the legislature's back door hoping to engage with cabinet ministers. At least three MLAs walked by the gathering after exiting the main doors."One of the MLAs . . . did stop and talk for a few minutes and then just disappeared, which just again, I guess they, personally, they've got to make their decisions. I think it would be nice if they came in at least, and made sure that people knew that they were here," Mickelson said."They should at least say we support your right to say what you're saying, whether we agree with it or not."Michelson, who had been president of the Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce held a seat on the senate at the University of Regina, said both federal and provincial governments have a role to play."The federal government has kicked this football down the road for a long time, but there's actually no law to protect any of the unborn. And I think there should be some kind of legislation there," he said."The ministers of health have to sit down from all levels, and say, 'Look, this is what makes sense.' They will probably never go as far as I would like to see them go, but at least there should be some kind of protection for the unborn and for the elderly."Euthanasia is not just enabled, but encouraged, Michelson pointed out."This whole MAiD, assisted death now seems to be gaining ground too. And that's not right that it's being promoted, rather than even just left to their individual choices," he said."It's just the way the society seems to be slipping down further and further. I don't know what it takes, but it takes good leadership, especially at the federal level."