A former Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) chief analyst has 30 years of records showing the federal ridings that are Chinese Communist agents “hunting grounds.”
The former analyst said he would name names to the Commons Ethics committee, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
“We have seen similar ridings constantly being targeted, particularly where there was a great number of Chinese-Canadian residents,” testified Michel Juneau-Katsuya, former chief of the Asia-Pacific desk at the Intelligence Service.
“These are the hunting grounds of the consular offices.”
“Would it be productive for you to furnish this committee with a list in writing of those ridings?” asked Conservative MP Michael Barrett (Leeds-Grenville, ON).
“I could try to put it together,” replied Juneau-Katsuya.
“Do you have evidence of interference or interference attempts or evidence that Canadian governments have been informed of these activities?” asked MP Barrett.
“Yes,” replied Juneau-Katsuya.
“We have evidence, names, circumstances when all this happened.”
“I can today claim openly with evidence that CSIS has known about Chinese foreign interference in Canada for at least the last 30 years,” said Juneau-Katsuya.
“Every federal government from Mr Mulroney to Mr Trudeau today has been compromised by agents of Communist China. Every government was informed at one point or another.“
“Every government chose to ignore CSIS warnings,” said Juneau-Katsuya.
“Every government was infiltrated by agents of influence acting on behalf of the Chinese government. Every government took decisions that were questionable about China and can only be explained by interference exercised from within.”
“Every government let their decision process be manipulated for two reasons, partisanship and agents of influence succeeding in controlling the message,” said Juneau-Katsuya.
“Every prime minister or their staff chose to ignore the seriousness of the threat.”
MPs expressed astonishment with the testimony.
“All federal governments were compromised by China?” asked Bloc Québécois MP René Villemure (Trois-Rivières, QC).
“Yes,” replied Juneau-Katsuya.
“All governments were informed?” asked Villemure.
“Yes,” replied Juneau-Katsuya.
“They all chose to ignore Canadian Security Intelligence Service warnings?” asked Villemure.
“Yes,” replied Juneau-Katsuya.
“They were infiltrated by agents of the Chinese government?” asked Villemure.
“Yes,” replied Juneau-Katsuya.
Dan Stanton, former executive manager of the CSIS, testified that public officeholders were easy prey for Chinese Communist agents.
“Foreign interference has eclipsed classic espionage as a national security threat both in terms of its scope and its speed,” said Stanton.
“Why risk stealing another state’s secrets when you can influence and manipulate the targeted country’s policymakers, when you can get close to what we consider the soft underbelly of the state?” said Stanton.
China was “the A-Team” of subterfuge and “the best at this,” said Stanton.
“Their level of sophistication and confidence bordering on arrogance has made them probably the most daunting threat from a foreign intelligence perspective.”
Victor Ho, retired editor of the Chinese-language Sing Tao Daily, said Communist agents were commonplace in the community.
“The most efficient way for the Chinese Communist Party to control Chinese language media is to co-opt top management of the targeted companies, then bend the editorial policy of that media to always follow the party line in China,” testified Ho.
“It has been expanded now to full-page ads in local Chinese papers to demonstrate ‘massive support’ for draconian People’s Republic policies,” “embed pro-People’s Republic personnel in various Chinese language media,” and “leverage advertising dollars,” said Ho.
“How is this process weaponized for the benefit of the Communist dictatorship in Beijing?” asked Conservative MP Damien Kurek (Battle River-Crowfoot, AB).
“The basic principle of the Party is to intimidate so-called ‘hostile voices’ in our Chinese community,” replied Ho.
“On the other hand, they manipulate disinformation or misinformation.”
“For example, in the COVID-19 era, they spread the ‘anti-Asian hate’ campaign,” said Ho.
“This was a national campaign, even a transnational campaign in the United States, the anti-Asian hate campaign. It cast the agenda as a racial issue rather than a pandemic or public health issue. In the election period, they just colour the entire opposition views in the Chinese community, the anti-Party commentary, as a racial problem.”
“Is this something that, because it is often in languages many Canadians wouldn’t understand – Mandarin, Cantonese – it hides in plain sight?” asked Kurek.
“Oh yes,” replied Editor Ho.
“This is an ethnic language problem. In mainstream society, they have no idea what is happening in our Chinese community.”
(5) comments
Hey Chris thanks for the article! I'm wondering if the story is larger... I have often wondered how the progressives have become so powerful in large city government... it is this power base that is bringing us the CCP style of so called 15 minute cities...
Would be a great story if you could work your way to the truth!
Of course they all refused to do anything because they are working for Chyna and need to hang for treason
Welcome to PRC (Politically Repressive Canaduh), as operated by the PRC (People's Republic of China).
"There is a level of admiration I actually have for China because their basic dictatorship is allowing them to actually turn their economy around on a dime...", so said Fidel's little boy, in 2013, the Crime Mistake of Canaduh, Justin(e) Castreau.
Worse than we even imagined.
Welcome to Chinada! Canada has not been a democracy ever!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.