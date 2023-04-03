Trudeau with Xi
Courtesy Adam Scotti/Office of the Prime Minister

A former Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) chief analyst has 30 years of records showing the federal ridings that are Chinese Communist agents “hunting grounds.”

CSIS Headquarters

The former analyst said he would name names to the Commons Ethics committee, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.

Canada/China flags

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

guest688
guest688

Hey Chris thanks for the article! I'm wondering if the story is larger... I have often wondered how the progressives have become so powerful in large city government... it is this power base that is bringing us the CCP style of so called 15 minute cities...

Would be a great story if you could work your way to the truth!

jamessm
jamessm

Of course they all refused to do anything because they are working for Chyna and need to hang for treason

BryanLumsden2003
BryanLumsden2003

Welcome to PRC (Politically Repressive Canaduh), as operated by the PRC (People's Republic of China).

"There is a level of admiration I actually have for China because their basic dictatorship is allowing them to actually turn their economy around on a dime...", so said Fidel's little boy, in 2013, the Crime Mistake of Canaduh, Justin(e) Castreau.

WCanada
WCanada

Worse than we even imagined.

Alberta Farmer
Alberta Farmer

Welcome to Chinada! Canada has not been a democracy ever!

