Former teacher charged with sexually exploiting student in Winnipeg's Seven Oaks School Division

A former Winnipeg high school teacher and support worker has been charged after a sexual exploitation investigation.The woman in this matter is now an adult and she reported that between May 2019 and August 2020, when she was a teenager, she attended an afterschool program within the Seven Oaks School Division.In October, the Winnipeg Police Service’s Sex Crimes Unit began investigating the complaint and they said she was groomed for a sexually exploitative relationship.On Sunday, a 37-year-old Winnipeg man was charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation. He is in custody.Investigators said the suspect was employed as a teacher in several schools in Winnipeg until May 2024, but is no longer a teacher.The Winnipeg Police Service also announced that an October 2024 investigation stemming from a complaint by a female in her 20s (the survivor) of a coercive relationship. The survivor reported being groomed by an adult female who was known to her. The survivor was initially provided gifts from this female including clothing, jewellery and drugs.Police said that between September 2023 and October 2024, the woman insisted the survivor pay back these gifts by working as an escort. The female set up meetings using online advertisements arranging for the survivor to provide sexual services for money. The female took all of the proceeds that were received by the survivor.On Monday, a 34-year-old Winnipeg woman was charged with procuring person to provide sexual services and other related charges.The Winnipeg Police Service is committed to providing support to survivors of sexual assault. Anyone wishing to speak to an investigator can call 204-986-6245 or make a report online at: https://www.cybertip.ca.This story originally appeared in the Winnipeg Sun