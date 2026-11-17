CALGARY — The Okotoks Oilers publicly praised a departing executive months after a former team therapist says she began warning management about allegations he was soliciting sexual material from underage players.Courtney Owen, the club’s athletic therapist from 2021 to 2024, told TSN she repeatedly brought concerns about then-assistant general manager Tyler King to team officials before his June 2024 departure. Within weeks, King had secured a position with another junior hockey team, the Nanaimo Clippers.RCMP announced November 2 that King, 39, had been charged with three counts of child luring, one count of sexual exploitation and one count of making, printing, publishing or possessing child pornography. The charges involve three underage players.The allegations have not been proven in court, and King has not entered a plea. Investigators believe there could be additional victims.Owen’s account challenges the Oilers’ previous statement that the organization was unaware of allegations involving King during his employment.She told TSN she first learned of the allegations in November 2023, when a former Oilers player said King had allegedly asked players for sexual material..After speaking with several players, Owen said she passed their accounts to then-business manager Brady Pupp, then-president Wayne Lauinger and assistant coach Reid Hnatowich. She said she continued raising concerns over the following months, including in May 2024.“We talk about fostering this environment and relationship with athletes where they can come to us with anything, and in this case, we failed them,” Owen said.Owen said staff had a responsibility to report the allegations and protect players, leaving investigators to determine what had happened.The Oilers have maintained that information received after King’s departure, although unverified, prompted further examination and was ultimately reported to police.An RCMP officer told TSN on November 2 that the team had advised police of the allegations in June 2024.Responding to TSN’s questions, the Oilers said the court proceedings prevented them from discussing the matter in detail.“We are deeply troubled by allegations that young players were exploited by an individual who worked with our team,” the organization said. “Our hearts go out to the players and families involved.”Pupp and Hnatowich did not respond to TSN’s requests for comment. Lauinger declined to discuss the allegations, saying the organization had turned its file over to RCMP.The Oilers announced King’s departure on June 21, 2024, thanking him for his “tireless efforts during his three seasons” and saying the board and staff wished him “all the best in the future.”.UPDATED: Former Okotoks Oilers' Asst. GM charged with child sex crimes.Mike Gould, a volunteer public-address announcer and website contributor for the Oilers from 2021 to 2025, said that Pupp asked him to write the announcement and specifically directed him to include the well wishes.Gould said he knew nothing about the allegations at the time.“It makes me feel disgusted that that statement went out after the team was told of serious allegations,” he said.Gould said he learned about Owen’s concerns when he encountered her at the Calgary Stampede in early July 2024. He subsequently raised the matter with the team and Pupp.According to Gould, Pupp dismissed Owen as a “disgruntled former employee.”The British Columbia Hockey League said it first learned of allegations involving King in July 2024, when the Oilers contacted its independent safe sport officer.League spokesman Jesse Adamson told TSN the BCHL contacted RCMP and Hockey Canada within 24 hours of being informed of the investigation.After discovering King had joined Nanaimo, the league alerted the Clippers, who suspended him pending investigation and subsequently parted ways with him.Adamson said league rules require teams to report criminal or potentially criminal allegations involving staff or players within 48 hours of becoming aware of them.Owen said she had never received a team or league policy manual or code of conduct and did not know about that reporting requirement.The BCHL said it had no advance knowledge of King’s departure from Okotoks, no involvement in the public statement praising him and no prior knowledge of his hiring by Nanaimo.Adamson said the league has since added safety measures in response to events in other sports leagues, including mandatory sexual assault education, billet family background checks and criminal record checks for owners.