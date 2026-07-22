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Former Toronto officer pleads guilty in Project South corruption probe

Derek McCormick sentenced to conditional term after admitting to breach of trust and theft
A retired Toronto police constable became the first officer to resolve charges in the sprawling Project South corruption investigation, pleading guilty Tuesday to breach of trust and theft under $5,000.
A retired Toronto police constable became the first officer to resolve charges in the sprawling Project South corruption investigation, pleading guilty Tuesday to breach of trust and theft under $5,000.Screenshot
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