Richard Bilkszto

Richard Bilkszto ended his life on July 13 because of events which undermined his mental health and well-being.

 Courtesy Save Our Schools TDSB/Twitter

Former Toronto District School Board (TDSB) principal Richard Bilkszto killed himself because of the mental anguish he was suffering from cancel culture. 

“He was 60 years old,” said Libertas Law lawyer Lisa Bildy in a Thursday statement. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(4) comments

guest50
guest50

Were I a family member, I would be making a criminal complaint against KOJO, the instructor and the Toronto District School Board. Driving someone to suicide is a criminal action. I hope the family continues the lawsuit.

Report Add Reply
Mars Hill
Mars Hill

Thanks for the story Jonathan; this is very real for many people, on the 'left' and 'right'. Fortunately it'll for the most part be ending soon and people will be able to live together with their differences while understanding we're all human and have our rights within a civil society.

Report Add Reply
Left Coast
Left Coast

The pushers of this "Equity" & "Alphabet" Insanity are bona fide Marxists and vicious Radicals . . . they are Indoctrinators & Infiltrators that even surpass the 1930s German Youth movements.

Report Add Reply
guest1019
guest1019

Someone cancelling this poor soul is full of hatred. May they rot in hell.

Report Add Reply

