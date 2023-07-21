Former Toronto District School Board (TDSB) principal Richard Bilkszto killed himself because of the mental anguish he was suffering from cancel culture.
“He was 60 years old,” said Libertas Law lawyer Lisa Bildy in a Thursday statement.
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Former Toronto District School Board (TDSB) principal Richard Bilkszto killed himself because of the mental anguish he was suffering from cancel culture.
“He was 60 years old,” said Libertas Law lawyer Lisa Bildy in a Thursday statement.
“He leaves his distraught mother, brother, nephews, niece and many dear family and friends whose lives he touched over the years.”
With his family's permission, I am very saddened to release this statement about the passing of my client, Richard Bilkszto. pic.twitter.com/mNzMAxkp5V— Lisa Bildy (@LDBildy) July 20, 2023
Bilkszto decided to sue the TDSB in April after he was cancelled for standing up against a diversity, inclusion and equity training session in 2021.
READ MORE: CRESCIA: Saving the capitalist golden goose
KOJO Institute CEO and trainer Kike Ojo-Thompson said Canada is a more racist place than the United States because it is a bastion of white supremacy and colonialism and she alleged capitalism and patriarchy are killing people.
Bilkszto disagreed with Ojo-Thompson and she insinuated he was a white supremacist. To add fuel to the fire, he was insulted by his management the following day for his male white privilege and reprimanded for speaking out.
While Bilkszto had recently retired, Bildy said he continued to do contract work for the TDSB. She added he was “passionate about helping learners succeed and became a highly accomplished leader in the field of Adult Education over his 24-year career with the TDSB.”
A TDSB superintendent told Bilkszto when he retired from full-time work in 2019 that he has “proven your excellence in equity, instruction, entrepreneurship, student engagement and breaking new ground for communities where chronic struggles, mental health and newcomer status often brought more frustration than success.”
“You have been a leader amongst leaders in changing their lives,” said the superintendent.
“I am proud to have worked with you.”
A ruling from the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board confirmed he had seen the workplace bullying after the diversity training held by the KOJO Institute.
After being cancelled for opposing the TDSB’s equity agenda, he advocated to bring people together through a more equality-focused, pro-human approach and spoke out against the lottery system for specialized programs it had introduced which removed any consideration of merit.
He was concerned with fairness and respect for all learners — a mission from which he thought public education was straying.
Bildy concluded by saying Bilkszto succumbed to the mental distress from being cancelled on July 13. She said his family and friends have been left reeling and wish they could have been given the chance to convince him he was loved, respected and needed.
“May he rest in peace,” said Bildy.
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(4) comments
Were I a family member, I would be making a criminal complaint against KOJO, the instructor and the Toronto District School Board. Driving someone to suicide is a criminal action. I hope the family continues the lawsuit.
Thanks for the story Jonathan; this is very real for many people, on the 'left' and 'right'. Fortunately it'll for the most part be ending soon and people will be able to live together with their differences while understanding we're all human and have our rights within a civil society.
The pushers of this "Equity" & "Alphabet" Insanity are bona fide Marxists and vicious Radicals . . . they are Indoctrinators & Infiltrators that even surpass the 1930s German Youth movements.
Someone cancelling this poor soul is full of hatred. May they rot in hell.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.