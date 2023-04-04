Kenzie Brenna

Former Toronto resident Kenzie Brenna said she did not mention how the city is tearing down all the historical buildings and putting up condos. 

 Courtesy Kenzie Brenna/TikTok

Former Toronto resident Kenzie Brenna said she left the city because she hated living in it.

“Toronto pretends like it’s the Canadian version of New York,” said Brenna in a video.

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(2) comments

guest714
guest714

They live in a 15 min city and don’t even realize it. I wouldn’t go to Toronto even if I had an all expenses paid trip. I don’t even like driving into Calgary anymore it’s a totally different world from a couple years ago

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

[thumbup]

