Former Toronto resident Kenzie Brenna said she left the city because she hated living in it.
“Toronto pretends like it’s the Canadian version of New York,” said Brenna in a video.
“New York is superior in so many ways.”
Brenna said Torontonians have “this air about them, like they’re from the 6, like they’re so cool, they live in the 6.” She added these people should relax, because they live in a city where the transit system does not run for 24 hours.
The former Toronto resident went on to say the transit system is “enough to make Toronto like a bit of a joke.” She said she could produce a page about how much she hates the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC).
People who live in the west end limit themselves to hanging out with those from that area, and those in the east end restrict themselves to their neighbourhood.
Downtown is meant for students and condo owners.
Brenna concluded by speaking about the condos falling apart. She encouraged her followers to look it up.
“So yeah, Toronto’s like extremely expensive, has an awful transit system, and there are also people with attitude there,” she said.
Toronto resident Nic said in January she intends to leave the city because she cannot stand what it has become.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
They live in a 15 min city and don’t even realize it. I wouldn’t go to Toronto even if I had an all expenses paid trip. I don’t even like driving into Calgary anymore it’s a totally different world from a couple years ago
[thumbup]
