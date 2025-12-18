Former Tory turncoat Michael Ma says he decided to join Liberals day of floor crossing

Former Conservative MP Michael Ma says he had not decided to cross the floor to the Liberal Party until the day it was announced, despite being photographed with Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre at the party’s Christmas event the night before.In a sit-down interview with CP24 Breakfast on Thursday, Ma said he was still a committed Conservative when he attended the party, which took place less than 24 hours before he joined the Liberal caucus. His defection brought the Liberals to within one seat of a majority in the House of Commons.“The night I attended the Conservative party, I was truly a Conservative member, and really an MP,” Ma told CP24. “I had not made a decision at that point.”.Ma’s sudden move drew scrutiny on Parliament Hill, particularly given his recent public criticism of the Liberal government.Just weeks earlier, he had referred to the Liberals as “team feudalism” during debate on the federal budget and accused the party of opposing a productive economy for working Canadians.Ma said his decision ultimately came after a meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney on the day the floor crossing was announced. He said Carney’s approach aligned more closely with his own political views.“It wasn’t until I had the opportunity to confirm my understanding of Prime Minister Carney’s approach and his vision for Canada,” Ma said, describing the prime minister as pragmatic and centrist..Ma, who represents the Markham–Unionville riding north of Toronto, acknowledged that voters elected him as a Conservative only months ago. However, he argued that joining the governing party would allow him to better serve his constituents.“I have now better access to ministers and the prime minister to deliver those voices on behalf of Markham–Unionville,” he said. “I think this is a better approach than creating very negative views and not finding solutions.”He added that feedback from residents suggested a desire for unity and stability in national politics.Ma also framed the move as a return to his political roots, describing himself as a centrist rather than an ideological partisan..“When I first joined politics, I was a centrist conservative, Progressive Conservative,” he said. “I don’t believe in extreme right nor extreme left. I believe most Canadians are in the centrist arena.”The decision has sparked backlash among some constituents. An online petition calling on Ma to resign has garnered roughly 37,000 signatures, with critics arguing that more than 27,000 voters supported him as a Conservative and were not consulted before the switch.“His sudden decision to cross the floor and join the Liberal Party is not simply a personal choice or a routine political maneuver,” the petition states. “It is a unilateral act that changes the political alignment, representation, and power balance in Parliament.”Ma rejected claims that his core beliefs have changed, insisting he will continue to advocate for public safety, economic growth, and infrastructure investment in his riding..“My principles have not changed,” he told CP24. “I’m still believing in fighting crime and growing the economy.”Ma’s defection has fuelled speculation about whether additional Conservative MPs could cross the floor, potentially handing the Liberals a majority government. However, Ma said he is not aware of any other MPs preparing to make a similar move.“I don’t know of any other impending floor crossings,” he said.