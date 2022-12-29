Timothy Caulfield

The University of Alberta's Timothy Caulfield will discus the issue of misinformation on Sept. 22 at U of T Mississauga’s annual Snider Lecture. 

 Courtesy Curtis Trent

Former Trudeau Fellow and University of Alberta health law professor Timothy Caulfield was among 99 new appointments to the Order of Canada. 

“What a beautiful way to end the year, honouring Order of Canada appointees and learning about the depth and range of their accomplishments,” said Governor General Mary Simon in a Thursday press release. 

