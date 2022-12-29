Former Trudeau Fellow and University of Alberta health law professor Timothy Caulfield was among 99 new appointments to the Order of Canada.
“What a beautiful way to end the year, honouring Order of Canada appointees and learning about the depth and range of their accomplishments,” said Governor General Mary Simon in a Thursday press release.
“Celebrated trailblazers in their respective fields, they are inspiring, educating and mentoring future generations, creating a foundation of excellence in our country that is respected throughout the world.”
Caulfield received the Order of Canada for his contributions to health law, policy, and ethics and his efforts to counter misinformation.
Caulfield was also a recipient of the Trudeau Fellowship in 2013.
The Trudeau Fellowship is worth $225,000 and is tenable for three years. He was the second U of A professor to receive the award from the Pierre Elliot Trudeau Foundation, formed by friends and family of the former prime minister in 2001.
"I hope to work with our amazing team and other Trudeau Foundation colleagues to explore a range of health and science policy issues in an engaging manner, where we could use existing evidence to improve policy and public health,” he said.
Caulfield said receiving the Order of Canada made him “deeply honoured and grateful.”
“Thank you, @GGCanada & Order of Canada," he said.
“So fortunate to have always been surrounded by amazing, creative, & brilliant colleagues.”
The release said the appointments included two companions, 32 officers, and 65 members. It said three appointments are promotions within the order.
Other Alberta recipients include stroke care and treatment researcher Michael Douglas Hill, artist and educator Walter William Jule Jr., orchestrator Michael Massey, investor and philanthropist William George Sembo, and ethicist and philanthropist Mac Van Wielingen.
Since its creation in 1967, the Order of Canada has honoured more than 7,600 people whose service has shaped society, whose innovations have ignited imaginations, and whose compassion has united communities.
Simon congratulated the recipients.
“Their commitment to the betterment of Canada fills me with pride and hope for the future,” she said.
Many Western Canadians were recognized in 2021 with the Order of Canada for their astounding work across a multitude of fields to make the country a better place.
Simon announced 135 appointees to the Order of Canada.
Life of Piauthor Yann Martel was granted the highest rank of companion for his literature’s influence and bettering his community. Psychosocial oncologist Barry D. Bultz was recognized for his findings, especially his research on vital sign distress.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
