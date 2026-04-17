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Former Trudeau minister Navdeep Bains exits Rogers, eyes Ontario Liberal leadership

Navdeep Bains
Navdeep Bains Courtesy Travis Burke/CBC
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Ontario
Navdeep Bains
Ontario Liberal Party
Then-Industry Minister Navdeep Bains
Ontario Liberal leadership
Ontario Liberal

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