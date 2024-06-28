Former Trudeau MP joins chorus of calls for his resignation

Calls for the resignation of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have amplified. Even his former environment minister Catherine McKenna says it’s time for the Liberals to find a “new leader.” McKenna, who served from 2016 to 2021, is the first of Trudeau’s own cabinet members to say publicly that Trudeau has to go. Two former Liberal MPs who sat in former Prime Minister Jean Chrétien’s cabinet have also come forward calling for Trudeau to resign. Further, former fremier of British Columbia Christy Clark in the wake of the Trudeau Liberals’ historic byelection loss in Toronto this week, said the same thing. Trudeau has explicitly stated multiple times he intends to stay in his role. NDP leader Jagmeet Singh, who single-handedly holds Trudeau in power as long as he maintains the terms of the pair’s coalition government agreement, on Thursday acknowledged Canadians are tired of Trudeau and want him out of office. However, Singh at the same time reiterated his commitment to keep the Liberals in power until next spring. McKenna, former environment minister in Trudeau’s Liberal cabinet, says it’s time for her former boss to step down to make room for new party leadership. "The Liberal Party isn't about one person. It's about the values it stands for and it's about improving the lives of Canadians," McKenna said, per the CBC. "The prime minister has a legacy to be proud of, but it's time for new ideas, new energy and a new leader. There's too much at stake in this election, especially on the economy and the climate."The Toronto-St Paul’s byelection, a Liberal stronghold for over 30 years, has prompted politicians, media and the public to widely question Trudeau’s leadership. Many have indicated the loss reflects the loss of faith Canadians have in federal leadership. “My focus is on your success,” said Trudeau in Vancouver after the party’s devastating loss. “And that’s where it’s going to stay.”Former Prime Minister Paul Martin’s chief campaign strategist David Herle told the CBC in a televised broadcast Thursday night Trudeau should be asking himself, What's the risk of me leaving, what's the risk of me staying?”Joining the chorus of resignation calls in the aftermath of the failed Toronto byelection are former Liberal cabinet members Wayne Easter and John Manley. Easter, minister from 2000 to 2021 in Chrétien’s government and former solicitor general, said Wednesday it’s time for Trudeau and his top advisors in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) to sit down and tackle some tough decisions about the future of the party’s leadership — and suggested it’s time Trudeau throw in the towel. “There comes a time when you’ve got to know when to hold ‘em and when to fold ‘em. And my suggestion would be, it’s time to fold ‘em,” said Easter, per the Globe & Mail. “The negative focal point against the government of Canada right now, like it or not, is the prime minister.”"This goes beyond the by-election. The by-election is a byproduct of the mood.”Manley, Liberal MP from 1988 to 2004 and former deputy prime minister, shares the sentiments of his former colleague. “My view is that he can’t win the next election. And I think for his benefit, and for the party’s, he should really take a close look at turning the leadership over sooner rather than leaving it too late,” Manley told the publication. The both have observed Trudeau’s policies pulling too far to the left, the Globe reported. “I know there are a lot of traditional Liberal supporters that comment to me that they didn’t think they were voting for an NDP government,” said Manley. Former BC premier Clark said the Liberals’ election loss “unequivocally” shows Trudeau is past his expiry date in the eyes of Canadians. “(Trudeau) doesn’t have the pull with voters that he once had, but more importantly, he isn’t even able to motivate some of the people in the country who are most likely to vote for his party. That’s a tough message for any leader,” said Clark, per the Toronto Star. Clark, who served as BC Liberal premier from 2011 to 2017, disclosed to the publication people have been pushing her to run in Trudeau’s place if he does resign. She didn’t deny the possibility, but said, “I don’t have any of those plans ready to go.”“What I do know is he’s a fighter. I do know he’s extremely competitive. And I do know that he has never lost an election or anything in his entire life. So, you know, I presume if he’s thinking about it at all, it’s a very difficult decision for him to make,” said Clark. “In my experience, if people don’t feel like the country is going in the right direction — and clearly Canada isn’t going in the right direction right now — they will blame the leader and they should. Because the leader sets the agenda. The leader is the one that gives direction to his or her cabinet. The leader is the one who sets the economic priorities or fails to do so.”“I want the Liberal party that I used to vote for to come back,” she said.Immigration Minister Marc Miller, one of Trudeau’s closer person friends, and Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault have since the byelection said Trudeau should stay on as prime minister. Sitting Liberal MP Sophie Chatel said she’s not “comfortable” sharing whether she thinks Trudeau should resign. "It's not something that I feel comfortable to share. I think it's discussions that are being done internally. I think ultimately it's his decision, and I respect that," she said, per the CBC.