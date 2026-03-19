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Former Trump official says it's time for Canada to 'plant its flag' in the Arctic

Former US Secretary of Veterans Affairs Robert Wilke.
Former US Secretary of Veterans Affairs Robert Wilke. WS/David Wiechnik
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Cdnpoli
Canadian Armed Forces
Russia
China
Canadian Military
Arctic
Second World War
Cdnpol
Arctic Circle
Dwight Eisenhower
Modern Miracle Network
Arctic security
Canada arctic security
robert wilke

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