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Former UCP insider crafted 'bombshell' stories, selected evidence for 'devastating' impact on Caylan Ford

Karim Jivraj
Karim Jivraj Radio Canada / Christian Lariviere
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Cbc
Yyc
Abpoli
Jason Kenney
Caylan Ford
Ucp
Toronto Star
Abpol
Defamation
Defamation Lawsuit
Karim Jivraj
Press Progress
Caylan Ford defamation suit
Luke LeBrun

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