Former UK PM David Cameron returns to the cabinet

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has chosen the former prime minister David Cameron as the new foreign secretary. This decision comes as he is making changes to his top team following the removal of Suella Braverman from her role as home secretary.James Cleverly, the former foreign secretary, is now taking over Suella Braverman's position. David Cameron is returning to the government to become the new foreign secretary, but he will need to be granted a peerage before he can officially take on this role.Sunak’s reshuffled cabinet is dominated by centrist Tories, with the appointment of David Cameron and the sacking of the Braverman as an example.A former prime minister returns to the cabinet for the first time in over 50 years.Alec Douglas-Home also returned as foreign secretary under Ted Heath, serving in that role for a second time. Douglas-Home had previously been the prime minister from 1963 to 1964.