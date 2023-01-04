Bob Rae
Courtesy of CBC News

Bob Rae, Canada’s ambassador to the United Nations, has sold his financial interest in marijuana after a sharp downturn in the sector. Across Canada, a total 24 cannabis retailers, wholesalers and distributors filed for bankruptcy protection last year, according to Blacklock's Reporter.

“I no longer have an interest in Amber Canada,” Ambassador Rae wrote in a year-end filing with the Ethics Commissioner. Amber Canada of Brockville, ON, did not respond to an earlier interview request.

