The former University of Regina President Vianne Timmons apologized for claiming indigenous ancestry.
Currently, Timmons is the president of Memorial University (MU) of Newfoundland and Labrador.
The former University of Regina President Vianne Timmons apologized for claiming indigenous ancestry.
Currently, Timmons is the president of Memorial University (MU) of Newfoundland and Labrador.
In a public statement released Monday, she told the MU board of regents that she would “temporarily” step back and work with an indigenous-led roundtable for the next steps.
“While our initial understanding was President Timmons did not claim indigenous identity, we have received a lot of feedback from the community,” said MU Board of Regents Chair Glenn Barnes in a statement.
“We have received important questions about the president’s actions and we believe we have a responsibility to indigenous peoples and a fiduciary duty as a board to explore these questions further.”
Timmons claimed her father’s great-great-grandmother was Mi’kmaq and for several years listed in her professional credentials an “unrecognized” Mi’kmaq First Nation in Nova Scotia.
Timmons now says she only claimed to have Mi’kmaq heritage, which contradicts her claim on her professional credentials.
Timmons said questions about her indigenous background prompted “important conversations” around whether she benefited from claiming an indigenous ancestry.
While growing up, Timmons father told her to be ashamed of their indigenous history and she claimed to be indigenous in the “spirit of reconciliation and respect for indigenous peoples.”
MU released a statement saying Timmons is taking a voluntary paid leave of absence for six weeks.
Reporter (Saskatchewan)
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(4) comments
I don't get it- why can't she identify as a native. If you can dress as woman and call yourself a woman then you should be a native if you want to be a native. Trudeau would be fine with that right?
"Former University of Regina president fakes indigenous ancestry", that the best she can do? No royal ancestry, maybe my great great grandfather was a billionaire kind of thing?
[thumbup]
White women edging indigenous people out of cushy, high-paid administrative jobs? Girl Powah - you go girls!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.