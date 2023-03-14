Vianne Timmons
Image courtesy of CBC

The former University of Regina President Vianne Timmons apologized for claiming indigenous ancestry.

University of Regina Campus

Currently, Timmons is the president of Memorial University (MU) of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(4) comments

private property
private property

I don't get it- why can't she identify as a native. If you can dress as woman and call yourself a woman then you should be a native if you want to be a native. Trudeau would be fine with that right?

Report Add Reply
cptover
cptover

"Former University of Regina president fakes indigenous ancestry", that the best she can do? No royal ancestry, maybe my great great grandfather was a billionaire kind of thing?

Report Add Reply
james.morris
james.morris

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply
Barnardo
Barnardo

White women edging indigenous people out of cushy, high-paid administrative jobs? Girl Powah - you go girls!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.