Former Vancouver mayor Kennedy Stewart said he was grateful to the residents who stood up against police clearing East Hastings Street of homeless people.
“The many hateful replies to the below tweet makes me fear Vancouver is losing its humanity,” said Stewart in a tweet.
“Maybe offer to buy folks in need a warm coffee if you are downtown this Easter weekend.”
Thank you to all who opposed the Hastings Street police-led clearance catastrophe. The many hateful replies to the below tweet makes me fear Vancouver is losing its humanity. Maybe offer to buy folks in need a warm coffee if you are Downtown this Easter weekend. https://t.co/LY88IoMssh
The tweet Stewart was speaking about was one where he said 85,732 people voted to elect a new mayor and council in October who “abandoned our attempts to reconcile with indigenous people and resume traditional genocidal practices.”
“Welcome to Cruel Vancouver,” he said.
On October 15, 2022, 85,732 of you voted to elect a new mayor and council who today abandoned our attempts to reconcile with Indigenous people and resume traditional genocidal practices. Welcome to Cruel Vancouver. #Vanpoli#UNDRIPhttps://t.co/hR2rmEeR8M
Quillette associate editor Jonathan Kay mocked Stewart by saying he “never really believed in the idea of ‘white fragility’ … until I witnessed the way you responded to getting thrown out of office by @KenSimCity.”
“Hard to believe you once held this office,” said Kay.
I never really believed in the idea of "white fragility" .... until I witnessed the way you responded to getting thrown out of office by @KenSimCity. Hard to believe you once held this office.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
