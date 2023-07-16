Joy Smith

Joy Smith

 Photo courtesy Deborah Guyapong, Catholic Register

A former Winnipeg MP who began a foundation against human trafficking said the Sound of Freedom is so real, it “triggered” “flashbacks” of interventions of which she had been a part.

Joy Smith launched the Joy Smith Foundation in 2011 to prevent and fight human trafficking.

Tags

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

(1) comment

Freedom4me
Freedom4me

Yet another reason to bring back the death penalty in Canada --> child trafficers that use violence against naive, vulnerable children.

