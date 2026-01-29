Former WWE wrestler and Minnesota governor Jesse Ventura says state should join Canada

Former Navy SEAL turned professional wrestler turned governor of Minnesota, Jesse Ventura, says that his home state should look to become a province of Canada."Let me throw this out on your show and we'll get some headlines," Ventura said while appearing on The SpinSisters podcast. "How about since Trump dislikes Minnesota so bad and we're so out of control, let's join Canada.".Ventura expressed his frustration with the ongoing ICE operations in the Northern state and said that since Trump hates Minnesota so much, they should secede and join Canada.Ventura has long been an outspoken critic of the Trump administration despite him and Trump once being part of the same political party, the short lived Reform Party which was a proponent of radical centrism."Instead of Canada becoming the 51st state of America and losing their healthcare... I'd like to see Minnesota, all of us, become Canadians and make this part of Canada, because it's obvious that Donald Trump don't want us," said the former governor on the podcast."I'm sure Canada would be happy to take us," he said..After his comments about joining Canada were met with soft laughter from the podcast hosts, Ventura doubled down saying, "I'm serious about this, you're laughing, I think someone should seriously should contact Canada and ask them if they're open to this, them taking Minnesota and leaving the United States."Ventura also went on to criticise the president calling him a "draft dodging coward" and highlighted his own honourable discharge as something that, "Trump with all his money in the world, cannot get what Jesse Ventura has."Ventura, before his wrestling and political career, served in the Vietnam war as a U.S Navy Seal stationed in the Mekong Delta.