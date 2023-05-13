COVID antibodies

Antibodies and COVID-19 

 Courtesy CDC

We didn’t get much bang for our buck!

During the pandemic, despite high levels of government spending and debt accumulation, Canada’s economy underperformed compared to most other advanced countries, finds a new study published by the Fraser Institute, an independent, non-partisan Canadian public policy think-tank. 

Paul Forseth mostly lived in New Westminster, BC and was an officer of the Provincial Criminal and Family Courts for 22 years. From 1993 to 2006 he represented New Westminster-Coquitlam as federal MP.  He is retired and now lives in Powell River BC.

Footloose
Footloose

To demonstrate how absurd Canadian CERB etc. spending and borrowing became, national personal income actually increased in 2020 even with a dramatic increase in unemployment. The following year employment increased 385,000 full time positions. 85% 0f those jobs were with the federal "government".

rianc
rianc

Too much of Canada's response was blanket restrictions for everyone. There was no thought to what all of the closures and lockdowns were having on the economy, nor did the socialist governments care. Governments restricted the rights of Canadians and the courts wilfully cheered them on. Canadians lost a lot personal rights and freedoms and are still fighting to regain what was lost.

